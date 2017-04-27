AFM Pastor appeals to the High Court

Following a failed bail application at the Mochudi Magistrates court, Apostolic Faith Mission Pastor, Mooketsi Mogomotsi, has now turned to the high court for mercy.

Pastor Mogomotsi is set to appear before the Gaborone High Court tomorrow (Friday) morning.

This morning, the Mochudi Magistrates court was informed of the appeal to a higher court.

Mogomotsi was appearing in court without the support of his lawyer and told the court that he will be appealing the magistrate’s earlier decision to deny him bail with the High court.

The murder accused Pastor was previously denied bail by the presiding magistrate Keabetswe Majuta.

This morning he was in court flanked by his co-accused persons, Thapelo Tlhase (25) and Mokganedi Porogwane (47).

When asked about the whereabouts of his lawyer, Mogomotsi simply told the court that he had no idea where his attorney was and said all he knew was that he would be appearing before the High Court tomorrow for his bail application.

When addressing court, the state Prosecutor, Assistant Superintendent Tlotlang Balatlhwa said investigations on the matter are still ongoing.

“We are still waiting response from Mascom and Orange, to assist in our investigations,” he said.

The Court ordered that the three suspects be remanded in custody.