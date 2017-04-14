AFM Mochudi’s Pastor Mogomotsi denied bail

Apostolic Faith Mission (AFM) Pastor, Mooketsi Mogomotsi was denied bail on Thursday morning.The Mochudi Magistrates Court was packed to capacity with shocked AFM congregants and curious members of the public.

Appearing for his bail application ruling, Mogomotsi’s attorney argued that he is the sole provider for his two kids and that an appointment with a health specialist from Molepolole was booked for him. He argued that if Mogomotsi was detained it would be impossible to meet these obligations.

The presiding Magistrate turned down the plea and told Mogomotsi and his attorney that the reasons brought forward did not hold water as Mogomotsi had given the Social Welfare Office authority to take care of his two children.

Mogomotsi requested bail after he was arrested with two others, Thapelo Tlhase (25) and Mokganedi Porogwane (47) for the murder of his wife, Dianah Ompelege Mogomotsi. All three suspects await trial behind bars.

The disgraced pastor had allegedly promised the two co-accussed P73, 000 each to murder his wife, who he claimed abused him.

In a separate but related case, Kobamelo Siane (28) and Keneilwe Siane (25) were locked up after they allegedly beat the controversial pastor to a pulp in the company of Tlhase and Porogwane for failing to honor the payment agreement.