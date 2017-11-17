AfDB finances Pandamatenga farms road network project

The government has entered into an agreement with the African Development Bank (AfDB) for the financing of the Pandamatenga Infrastructure Development Project (PIDP) for an undisclosed amount.

Addressing a press conference in Francistown last Wednesday, Chobe Land Board chairperson, Johane Chenjekwa said the specific objective of the project as captured in the appraisal report is to develop appropriate water drainage control system.

“The specific objective of the project is to develop access road network within the Pandamatenga Farms,” explained Chenjekwa, adding that the project intended to support the construction of drainage and road infrastructure, strengthen human and logistic capacities of the Ministry of Agriculture and Farm Associations.

According to Chenjekwa, 266 Pandamatenga households were listed as direct beneficiaries of the project.

To this effect, Chenjekwa said 2 500 hectares of the land was developed under the agreement and was reserved for possible allocation to the 266 households.

Thanks to the financial assistance from AfDB, Chenjekwa said the area was demarcated into 42 small agricultural holdings ranging from 25 hectares, with the biggest being 131 hectares.

Cooperation between the AfDB and the government dates back to 1972.

As of October 2012, the continental financial institution had financed 50 operations being 41 loan projects, seven institutional support operations and two studies valued at approximately P21 billion.

Bank-funded projects were primarily in the areas of infrastructure thus power, transport, water and sanitation, communication, agriculture, finance and multi-sector.

The bank’s group strategy for Botswana spanning 2009-2013 was focused at supporting actions to expand private sector investment and improved infrastructure development to enhance competitiveness and growth.

With the financial assistance from the AfDB, the funded project is expected to create the enabling environment for farmers by constructing appropriate water control and drainage system and access road network in Pandamatenga.

The project would contribute to food security at national level as well as improving the sustainability of the strategic grain reserve and create employment opportunities and reduction of the import bill on cereal grains.

In April last year, AfDB approved a P850-million line of credit to Botswana Development Corporation (BDC) to be invested in key sectors with a view to ultimately help diversify the country’s economic base.