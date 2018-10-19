Afb Ghana celebrates millionth Qwikloan customer

Afb Ghana recognised and celebrated their one-millionth Qwikloan customer less than a year after disbursing their first mobile money Qwikloan, in partnership with MTN Ghana.

Letshego’s Group CEO, Smit Crouse, flew in to attend the customer celebration held at Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra.

Crosue was quick to acknowledge afb Ghana’s progress since the subsidiary was acquired by the Letshego Group in January 2017.

He also seized the opportunity to reiterate his support as afb commences with its plans to rebrand to Letshego’s blue and yellow over the next six-month period, leveraging Letshego’s established reputation and 20-year heritage on the continent.

The lucky millionth customer, Joseph Torgbor was presented with GHS1,000 (P2, 160) and GHS1,000 MTN mobile airtime, along with other branded gifts.

Speaking at the event, afb Ghana’s Country CEO, Arnold Parker said, “Ghana was first market in Letshego’s footprint to pilot and launch Qwikloan – the fact that we are standing here today, celebrating our millionth Qwikloan customer less than a year after launch, is testament to a successful solution and partnership that fits the needs of our people.”

Qwikloan is an easy access, short term, small scale loan, available via MTN Ghana’s mobile money platform.

Qwikloan supports afb’s commitment to increasing financial inclusion by enabling customers to develop their own credit profile in managing their Qwikloans responsibly. Customers who demonstrate responsible loan repayments, unlock access to more capital, ultimately enabling Ghanaians to fund more productive and sustainable ventures.

Eli Hini, General Manager, Mobile Money Limited added, “The best thing about the Qwikloan offering is that it is fast, simple and convenient, enabling customers to receive and repay their loans in seconds, all through MTN MoMo.”

Since launching in November last year, the innovative partnership has issued more than 5 million Qwikloans, valued at over GHS600million. Qwikloan is the first of its kind in the Ghanaian market, and comprises a 30-day micro or small loan ranging from GHS25 to GHS1000, depending on how customers manage their loans and repayments.

Meanwhile, Crouse went on to say, “afb Ghana is Letshego’s most recent acquisition within the Letshego footprint, and is already contributing positive value and profits to the Group. Qwikloans is just one of the many solutions afb offers in Ghana, and stands to provide a valuable source of best practice for our other markets given its success and innovative delivery. I would like to thank our customers for supporting afb Ghana, and invite them to continue with us on this exciting growth journey as we rebrand to Letshego.”