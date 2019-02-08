Aerobics day in F/Town

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints will hold an aerobics day at the Francistown Old Stadium on Saturday 23 February.

The health-orientated event takes place under the theme ‘Word of Wisdom’ and is free for all.

According to one of the event’s organiser’s Thatayaone Rampe, invited guest include the Francistown Mayor, Sylvia Muzila as well as representatives from the Ministry of Health.

Urging the public to attend in large numbers, Rampe said, “Guys come enjoy with us and learn how to eat healthy and exercise!”.

The event is due to start at at 1530hrs and scheduled to last until 1800hrs.