Acting president’s deadly order kills two

Southern District Council was this week thrown into panic after the state acting president, Slumber Tsogwane who is also the vice president ordered the council to reopen a contaminated borehole against the council’s advice.

The council chairperson, Alec Seametso reported to the council on Monday morning that through the presidential order, people’s lives have recklessly been put at risk.

“I am not comfortable knowing that we are cultivating disease and death somewhere,” stated Seametso.

Seametso’s concern was that, the decision of Tsogwane who has been the acting President since Monday the 17th when President Mokgweetsi Masisi left for the United States of America to attend the 73rd Session of the UN General Assembly scheduled for September 25-28 came at a time when the country was grappling with rising numbers of deaths throughout the country due to diarrhoea outbreak.

“Councillor Matsorotsoro (Omphile Motlhajoe) is absent today because two people in his ward have died due to drinking dirty water. One was buried on Friday and the other reportedly died this morning. It now comes as a concern that this borehole that has been killing people with contaminated water has been reopened for human consumption,” Seametso stated.

Present at the council meeting was the District commissioner, Mmoloki Raletobana who was called to explain the presidential order which was issued through him.

“I personally distance myself from the borehole. What I can confirm is that I received a call when I was going about my duties at the farm. My duty is to convey government messages,” Raletobana stated.

Councillors raised issues of public health and explained that the borehole in question was located by the grave site and therefore its water was not safe for consumption. In fact they said the very reason the borehole was shut down was because it was not safe.

“First of all the council did tests and borehole water around Kanye was found to have been contaminated. That is why the council took a decision to close the boreholes. I am now shocked to hear that there was an order to reopen one of them, but my suspicion is that the vice president (currently acting president) was fed wrong information,” explained one of the councillors, Ponatshego Tshiping.

Tshiping told the council that when she heard the disturbing news of the presidential order, she contacted Tsogwane and “he said he was told that the borehole was closed and yet people had no other optional source of water. The taps had run dry and Water Utilities had not filled the water tanks.”

Tshiping added that, “I even called Mmetla Masire (Water utilities boss) and asked him why the water was not supplied, but he explained that over the weekend there were no drivers, but said the tanks have been filled as of now.”

At the end of the debate, the council resolved to stick to the controversial presidential order as it compiles an urgent report to OP. The contention of the council is that in the meanwhile, “people will opt on their own to drink from the bowsed water or the poisonous borehole water.”

The acting president, said all the responsibilities of the district lies with the district commissioner, Raletobana and could not dwell on the matter,which he said he did not have clear background and understanding of.

“We would not want to be seen to be interfering in council business. The right person to talk to about this issue is the district commissioner. We have also heard that talk about the borehole, but we were not there so I do not know how or where you got it. I have no clue about the location of the borehole or who closed it and why,” Tsogwane pointed out.

President Masisi is expected back in the country today( September 28th.)