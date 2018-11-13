Accused woman stabber denied bail

A man accused of stabbing his girlfriend with a sharp object pleaded with court in vain on Monday to grant him bail.

Appearing at Broadhurst Magistrate Court facing grievously bodily harm charge, Vulture Phuthegang, 42, asked to be released from prison custody so he could go and buy milk for his child.

The child was left without parents after Phuthegang allegedly stabbed its mother, Dikago Ragosego on November 1st in Mogoditshane and landed her in hospital with stab wounds.

Opposing bail application, state Prosecutor Tsogo Rantopa told the court that the matter was still fresh and police had not recorded the victims’ statement because of her health condition.

He said they were still waiting for the doctor’s update on the condition of the victim who was admitted at Princess Marina Hospital.

Police, Rantopa said were not certain of the victim’s health improvement and they were only going to be able to give court feedback during the next mention.

However, Phuthegang argued that that before he was arraigned he spoke to the victim in the morning and she had told him she was recuperating.

“She told me she was recovering and asked me to apply for bail so that I could go buy milk for our one- year -old child. I request that court allow me to go buy milk and I promise that I would come for mention without fail. We are talking of a child here and I do not want him to suffer,” pleaded Phuthegang.

Magistrate Tshepo Thedi ordered that the accused be remanded in custody to allow the police to do their investigations.

Phuthegang will be back in court on November 19th for mention.