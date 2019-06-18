Having already spent 17 years of his life behind bars, Kabo Motlhabane, 33, is no stranger to the inside of a prison cell.

Desperate to breathe free air, on Tuesday the accused killer submitted an application for bail before Molepolole Magistrates Court.

In his bid for freedom, Motlhabane promised he would adhere to any stipulations set by court and vowed to stay out of trouble.

The Molepolole man made headlines back in February when he allegedly stabbed his ex-girlfriend, Boipelo Mpolokang, 33, to death in front of her Ipelegeng co-workers.

The incident shocked the nation, a point CID Officer Kabelo Nfolwe was quick to make during Tuesday’s mention.

“The accused was once convicted of bar breaking, stealing from a person – then his offences upgraded to murder. He seemed not to have learned from his previous cases and some witnesses are still scared to come forth to record statements,” highlighted Nfolwe.

His sentiments were echoed by the Prosecuting officer, Assistant Superintendent Uyapo Koketso who said, “The accused is dangerous to the society. I pray that he be remanded till the finalisation of this matter for the society to live without fear.”

Koketso further noted Mpolokang was killed in the kgotla, ‘where in culture respect prevails’.

“The suspect also ignored that he was ordered by Bakwena main kgotla not to meet with the deceased after their relationship was terminated which means he has difficulties in obeying the law,” continued the top cop.

To add to his woes, Motlhabane is also facing a threat to kill charge.

He is alleged to have uttered the words, “I will kill you in two weeks, unless you kill me!” to one Maemo Tiro.

Ruling in his bail hearing has been set for 11 July.

As the packed court slowly emptied, those making their way to the exit were in little doubt that Motlhabane should remain locked up.

“Our lives are at risk if this man could be released he is going to kill more people, including those he threatened. If it was our will he should stay in prison till the finalisation of the matter,” was the assessment of one distressed Molepolole resident.

Having spent over half his life in the slammer, it seems freedom remains a distant dream for Motlhabane.