Accounting for health

BICA holds wellness and family fun day

Botswana Institute of Chartered Accountants (BICA) celebrated their wellness and family fun day at Francistown’s Marang Hotel on Saturday.

In her welcome remarks at the well-attended event, the guest of honour, Deputy Town Clerk, Botshe Matlhodi was quick to highlight the significance of the health-orientated day.

“It gives the opportunity to work out, mingle, network and have fun,” she said, noting that healthy living was of ‘paramount importance’.

“We have to watch what we eat, when we eat and how we eat. We need to regularly exercise to keep our bodies healthy and keep ailments like heart diseases and strokes in check.”

Matlhodi concluded by urging members to report unregistered accountants to BICA so that ‘appropriate action’ may be instituted against them.

Meanwhile, the accounting body’s CEO Verily Molatedi expressed her delight that the family fun day has become an annual feature in BICA’s calendar of events.

She explained that the day’s events were geared towards reinforcing the institute’s values among members and stakeholders.

“Family fun day is the perfect opportunity for the secretariat to cement its relationship with you as members because you are very important to us and the country at large,” stressed Molatedi, adding that the secretariat encourages feedback on all its offerings.

“It is only through such feedback that we can improve and ensure stakeholders satisfaction for the greater good of the accountancy profession!” she said.

On that note, Molatedi urged BICA’s Francitown-based members to make use of the city’s offices (located in Satellite) ‘for all their needs’.

The CEO ended by voicing her hope that the day would help instil a culture of health and wellness in the lives of their members and their families.

“The importance of health and wellness in this day and age goes without saying. A healthy body and mind will bring about the desired productivity in the work place.”

Activities of the day included aerobics, swimming, orange race, sack race, tyre race, tug of war, five-a-side football and a treasure hunt.