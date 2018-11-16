Abuse against gay people rampant- LEGABIBO

A brutal assault on a transsexual woman at Trekkers night-club in Mogoditshane last week has sparked new debate over the rights of Lesbians, gays, trans and bisexual (LGTB) citizens of Botswana.

A communication and documentation officer in the office of Lesbians, Gays, Bisexuals of Botswana (LEGABIBO), Bradley Fortuin, says what happened to the victim last week is just another example of abuse which LGTB people go through on daily basis.

Fortuin was commenting on the case that was was reported to Mogoditshane police following the humiliating assault.

The transgender woman was assaulted last week Friday at the night club after falling asleep in a toilet allegedly after getting drunk.

A video of her being assaulted, called names, stripped naked and barring her private parts in public by fellow night crawlers at the local night club went viral social media.

As the police are still investigating the matter and are yet to make an arrest, LEGABIBO says so many of its members endure such kind of abuse on a daily basis.

“No study has been done to quantify the cases but we receive reports every week, of LGTBIs being abused, whether at home, work, public or partying. They are assaulted, raped, called names or get jeered at,” explained Fortuin.

For fear of stigma, Fortuin says, most of the victims prefer counseling over reporting the abuse to the police or seeking medical attention.

“Even the young LGTBIs are abused in schools and fear to report the matters because our systems are not friendly to such cases. Some are so depressed and suicidal and they do not want to report for fear of being shunned or subjected to further abuse,” Fortuin explained further.

Botswana has illegalized sex between same sex partners and because of that law, many LGTBIs are afraid to open up about their sexual orientation and fear to report sexual assault of that nature to the police.

“You don’t expect police to come look through your window to inspect what you do in your private space. Of course some get caught and others get away with it,” explained Fortune.

Asked whether the police have ever arrested any couple for indulging is such sexual act, Fortune gave an example of two males who were imprisoned in 2016 for having sex against the order of nature: “The two were given a Presidential pardon by former president, Khama when he pardoned prisoners. The two were convicted by a Village magistrates court in Gaborone. They had served a few months behind bars.”

Fortuin’s concern is that, despite their organization having “preached so much about LGTBIs and our pillar of being protective towards one another, there are still those hacking private conversations of others. We are people of love. What happened in this case is unfortunate and whoever is responsible should answer for it.”