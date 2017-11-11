ABM graduates warned of tough times ahead

Throngs of ABM University College graduates were today (Saturday) cautioned of hard times ahead at the school’s 2017 Graduation Ceremony at the Gaborone Campus.

Speaking at the event, Development Macroeconomist and Financial Sector Specialist and Econsult Botswana Managing Director, Dr Keith Jefferies, implored the graduates to seek ways of creating employment for themselves and others.

Jefferies using his extensive experience as a former Deputy Governor of the Bank of Botswana and work on the macroeconomic, financial sector and minerals policy, noted that local employment landscape can be helped by more players in the economy.

He highlighted the critical need to transform the economy into one that exports goods and services especially.

Dr Jefferies also advised the graduates to look beyond the borders of Botswana as the country’s population and economy is small to only focus on doing business here.