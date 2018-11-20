A year after the coup

Around this time last year, the winds of changes were blowing swiftly through the country and many thought better days were coming, but alas.

Wednesday, November 14, marked exactly a year after former president Robert Mugabe’s fall from grace began to dramatically unfold in Harare.

Fast forward a year, the euphoria that marked Mugabe’s end of reign has long vanished, prompting one person to ask rhetorically, are we a cursed nation doomed to never enjoy economic stability?

Last month, after the government announced the new monetary policy and officially declared that the bond was no longer at par with the US dollar, things went haywire.

Fuel pumps ran dry, prices of basic commodities shot up and goods also disappeared from the shelves. Many feared the era of hyperinflation was upon us once again.

The situation has since normalised in terms of availability of goods but the prices are ‘killing’ the consumer as most items are way too expensive for the majority.

Belts have been tightened; they might have to be tightened further as there seems little hope that the situation will change for the better any time soon.

What is disheartening about our situation is that our leaders are so engrossed with self enrichment instead of working on reviving the economy.

The powers that be are also good in ‘more talk and less action’ and seem intent in going after the small fish which are allegedly sabotaging the economy leaving the sharks to continue growing fat.

This week, the government announced that President Emmerson Mnangangwa has used his powers to bring into effect a law that will see the arrest of illegal forex dealers.

Those caught face between four and 10 years in jail. Under this law, ill gotten wealth will also be confiscated.

If Mnangagwa is serious and genuine about curbing forex dealing, he must arrest the god fathers of this trade who have access to clean crisp notes which reach the streets still in reserve bank seals!

No ordinary man or woman can get bundles of cash straight from the reserve bank or normal banks, meaning that the street money changers are just at work while their bosses are seated comfortably in plush air conditioned offices.

Word on the street is that some of these big fish are cabinet ministers and high ranking government officials yet the President is turning a blind eye to this.

So until real saboteurs are brought to book and until some of his cronies lose their ill gotten wealth, some of us will always regard the talk of fighting corruption as a joke!

On a different note, the rift between Mnangagwa and Vice President Constatino Chiwenga seems to be widening. Indeed, it would hardly come as a surprise if in the near future we get a second dose of a coup.

Recently, Chiwenga was stripped of more powers, while a high court judge ruled that it was clear the Vice President had ordered the killing of civilians in the aftermath of July 31 elections in which six people lost their lives.

Under ‘normal’ Zanu PF or government circumstances, this wouldn’t have been said but the fact that Chiwenga has openly been blamed surely raises eyebrows.

While he may get away with it, this blunt ruling shows that something is certainly not right in the corridors of power; trouble is brewing.

Eish, life may be difficult in Zim but it’s certainly never dull!