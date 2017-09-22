A victory for fathers

Dad wins custody of children following their mother’s death

A grieving father was finally given something to smile about when he was awarded custody of his two boys a month after their mother died.

Following the sudden death of his girlfriend, 37-year-old Richard Setlhare faced losing his children after the late Thebeyame Afrikaner’s family insisted that the two boys should stay with them.

However, Setlhare was saved more heartache when Old Naledi Customary Court ruled that the brothers – aged 10 and 11 – should remain in their father’s care.

Setlhare and Thebeyame, 33, had been a couple for 14 years and although they lived together they were never legally married – a detail that the dead woman’s family argued meant the two lads belonged with them.

The Afrikaner family also demanded their daughter’s belongings, claiming she had been working at Motovac for many years and should have accumulated some belongings.

It seems tensions between the two families erupted after Thebeyame’s death, with her relatives accusing Setlhare’s family of failing to help with funeral arrangements.

“We want everything that belongs to my sister, including the P1, 400 that Richard took from Thebeyame’s ‘motshelo’ schemes immediately after she passed on,” said Thebeyame’s furious brother during last Tuesday’s court proceedings, adding that his family would then sever ties with the Setlhare clan.

Granted his chance to speak, the grief-stricken father said he would not give his children up as he wants them to continue the same lifestyle they had been living before their mother died.

He told the court that the items in his possession which had belonged to Thebeyame were a fridge and a double base set, which the Afrikaner’s could go and collect at anytime.

Giving his ruling on the matter, Kgosi Arnold Somolekae read the two families an incept from the Child Act of Botswana.

He said Section 28 Subsection 1 of the act states: ‘Every parent shall have the right to have the child live with him/her and control and guide the child’s upbringing’.

“In a case where one of the parents dies, custody of the children remains with the remaining biological parent,” ruled Somolekae, who further advised the two families to stop quarrelling and start thinking of the boys’ future.