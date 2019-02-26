It was a Valentine’s to remember for a Francistown couple, who spent the weekend wining and dining at Metcourt Hotel courtesy of The Voice’s Valentine’s Giveaway promotion.

The lucky lovebirds – Gape Nakisani Tanjo, 34, and Baitseng Moikothai, 36, described their two-night stay, which included breakfast, lunch and supper, as ‘out of this world’.

“It felt like we weren’t in Francistown any more! We loved every minute of our stay and had a wonderful time. It was so romantic – the best Valentine’s ever!” gushed Tanjo, who revealed she left her home in Block One at five in the morning to ensure she was the first to arrive at The Voice’s Francistown office to claim her prize.

“I was there before even the receptionist!” laughed the Tutume native, adding she intends to wake up at 4am next year to make doubly sure she wins again.

The promotion required readers to collect the tokens from three consecutive issues of The Voice, with the romantic weekend going to the first person to hand the tokens into the office on Friday, February 8th – hence Tanjo’s determination to arrive early.

“It was a weekend we will never forget. Thanks so much to The Voice and Metcourt!” added Moikothai, his words evident in his massive smile.