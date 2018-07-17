A united walk for education

Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) Councillor for Sesame/Kagiso Ward, Selebi Phikwe, Moses Serite on Wednesday said politicians from different parties can work together for the good of their communities.

Serite, who has organised a sponsored walk from Francistown to Selibi Phikwe to raise money for Lebong Community Secondary School in the ailing copper nickel town, revealed this as the walking party passed through Tati Siding village where they stopped at the Kgotla to solicit support for their cause.

The cash raised from the more than 150 kilometre walk will be used to pave the road from the teachers’ quarters to the staffroom and also build a Guidance and Counselling room at the school.

The road floods during the rainy season and makes the teachers’ journey to and from work a muddy challenge whilst Guidance and Counselling teachers have no room in which to do their work.

“Once we are elected into office we must put aside our political differences and do our best to serve the community. That is why Evelyn Kgodungwe of the Botswana Congress Party (BCP) is part of this walk,” Serite said, adding he organised the event in response to pleas for help from the school authorities.

Kgodungwe, who is councillor for Tlhakadiawa Ward, echoed her council colleague’s sentiments when she spoke to The Voice.

“In our town, political affiliation is irrelevant when it comes to community work. The people come first and that is why I have joined this noble venture by my political opponent!

“Education is very important and we must do our best to improve the environment in which teachers work and students learn,” she said, as she explained why she was part of the walking group, which includes 16 Lebogang CJSS teachers.

Meanwhile, the Tati Siding village leadership expressed their support for the walk and called on other members of the society to follow suit.

“I trust that our councillors will take heed and work together for the good our village,” was Kgosi Simon Nkgageng’s comment, an apparent challenge to councillors Scotch Majama of the BCP and special nominee Mathodi Modisapudi, who recently defected to the Botswana People’s Party (BPP) from the BDP.

Former village councillor, Kopano Maruping praised the Phikwe politicians and teachers for their effort.

“This is in line with the self reliance spirit that helped the country develop for years after gaining independence. If others could emulate you, our country will prosper,” Maruping told his audience.

Meanwhile, according to the walk’s Public Relations Officer (PRO),Onalenna Mosalagae, the walkers will stop at every village on the way to solicit support and expect to arrive in Phikwe next Friday – ten days after they started.