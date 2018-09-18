Makwinja triumphs in Lentsweletau/Mmopane re-run

It may have been a do-over with a different outcome, but ultimately Botswana Democratic Party’s (BDP) Bulela Ditswe re-run in Lentsweletau/Mmopane constituency on Saturday ended on a familiar note – with defeat for yet another cabinet member.

The re-run saw Vincent Seretse became the latest high-profile casualty to fall in the primary elections, succumbing to Nanniki Makwinja, a relative unknown in the world of politics.

Makwinja had lost the initial election to Sereste by just 45 votes (1, 514 – 1, 469). However, she got a second chance when the BDP’s Electoral Board ordered a re-run after spotting several discrepancies, including non-tallying of voters and ballot papers, emphatically turning over the deficit, eventually garnering 2, 665 votes to Seretse’s 1, 735.

Indeed the weekend win represented redemptions of sorts for Makwinja as it came almost exactly five years after losing out to Lesedi Mmusi for the Gabane/ Mmankgodi constituency during the party’s 2013 primary elections.

The loss did not deter her as she started consultation immediately after 2014 general elections. The Voice Staffer, DANIEL CHIDA paid the Childline leader a visit at her work place in Block 7 during the week.

Congratulations on your win, how do you feel?

I am overwhelmed by the win although the joy cannot be the same like I had won without going through a re-run.

I was certain of my groundwork and there is no how I was going to lose those elections.

There were serious irregularities that called for a re-run, which instead of spending P70, 000 as I had budgeted came at an even greater financial cost.

I am also happy that two of the people I contested against, being Mogatusi Sebego and Patrick Sebego, have also congratulated me and offered to give their support.

What about your main rival, Vincent Seretse?

We haven’t spoken.

Are you not afraid that he will urge his followers to vote for the opposition during the general elections?

If he is a true democrat, he cannot do that! I am open to working with everyone in the constituency and my team has already started the recruitment drive; we want opposition members to join us not us joining them!

You are someone with a well paying job, why the interest in politics?

I was inspired by Winnie Mandela when I was studying in South Africa and I told myself that one day I will follow her path. Of course I had to sacrifice my career to join politics.

I want to bring developments to my constituency. For the past years people in my constituency have not actually progressed.

You chose this constituency as opposed to Gabane/ Mmankgodi like last time – why the change?

This is where I was born and bred; it is a place I call home. I know all the needs in it.

You can see the area has been behind in developments even though we are in the city’s vicinity.

What do you think caused that?

Representation has been not that good, so I promise to uplift my people.

I know government cannot do it alone and as representatives we have to go out and mobilise for resources and attract small businesses into the area.

People have to be economically employed. Representatives should do away with partisan; you unite all your councillors and bridge the gap between the MP office and that of councillors.

If all people who are holding political positions can unite then it will not be a problem to deliver. You have to push for infrastructure development such as roads.

It is possible when people work together.

Another thing is consultation, when you do that with various structures within the community anything is possible!

How many terms do you want to serve?

I think two terms is more than enough for me; if you cannot deliver within that period then you should know that it will never happen.

There are allegations of divisions between President Mokgweetsi Masisi and his predecessor Ian Khama – which camp are you in?

I support the government of the day just the same way I supported Khama during his tenure. I am not someone who belongs to factions.

Another thing that people should understand about me is that I am not hungry for positions within the party; I just want a job that will allow me to make motions that will develop people.

Let’s discuss your victory, who was behind it?

My husband was very supportive, if he was not that supportive I would have not made it.

Other vital support came from my campaign team, which ensured that I became victorious.

There is a perception that women in politics are abused by their male counterparts, have you encountered that?

It depends on how you were raised and your values; mine do not allow for that!

What is your message to women who have an interest in politics?

We need more women in parliament but some do not have that self-belief.

We also don’t have enough resources to battle with our male counterparts. Financial resources are always the biggest challenge and as women we must fund/raise structures through our women’s wing and work together so that during elections we fund those taking part in elections.

Women must unite and work together at the same time consulting to see how they can overcome some of the challenges that we face in politics.