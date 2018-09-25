A royal mess

CONFUSION OVER MOGODITSHANE’S RIGHTFUL HEIR

A disagreement over the rightful successor to the Mogoditshane chieftainship has created a divide between the village’s royal families.

Headman of records, Kgosi Tswina Mochudi is challenging the village chief, Kgosi Solomon Dihutso’s wish to appoint his son as his successor when he retires at the end of the year.

In a closed meeting at Mogoditshane old tribal administration on Tuesday, Mochudi’s claim to be the heir to the throne was heard by representatives of both royal families.

“It is a matter of public interest, but we have to discuss it privately before it is disseminated. Right now we have to hear both sides of the families argument before the general public is involved,” explained Kgosi Rudolf Mojalemotho, adding that he and his companion, Kgosi Norman Bakwena were sent by Bakwena paramount chief, Kgosi Kgari III to attend the meeting.

“We will report back to him and the matter will ultimately be presented to the people,” continued Mojalemotho.

Briefly attempting to sum up the confusing saga, a royal family member told The Voice, “This is a story with a long historical background.

“It is about a son whose grandfather was a chief and was killed a long time ago. The sons of the late chief were taken into safe custody, the others were taken to Molepolole while the others we taken to Tlokweng. Later on, a royal relative was posted to Mogoditshane to guard the borders of Kweneng and Batlokwa.”

The royal, who was in a hurry to attend the meeting, further explained, “As Mogoditshane developed into a formal settlement, the ‘guard’ was recognised as a chief and that is how the chieftaincy of Mogoditshane was founded.”

Both Mochudi and Dihutso, who work alongside each other at Mogoditshane Customary Court, said they were not ready to comment on the matter at the time of going to print.

Dihutso specifically called for patience as he said the case will soon be made public after the royal families concerned conclude the in-house meeting.