A reason to toast Botswana’s ‘black coffee’

Having honed his skills behind the desks at Rhapsody’s restaurant in Phakalane, 25-year-old Kabelo Koketso is finally getting the recognition he believes his talent deserves.

The self-taught Disk Jockey, who goes by the name DJ K1_BW, has released an Afro track called ‘Reason’ in which he features the popular group Jackie Queens.

The young DJ visited Voice Entertainment’s Gaborone offices this week, confidently introducing himself as ‘the next big thing’.

His debut single bears an obvious resemblance to the sound of legendary South African artist Black Coffee – a comparison that has been made before due to Koketso’s preference of deejaying with one hand.

However, when asked if he was consciously trying to imitate the ‘We Dance Again’ hit-maker, Koketso explained with a shrug, “I am not trying to be him, I just find playing with one hand much easier.”

Nevertheless, it was the youngster’s ‘one-handed ability’ that ensured he caught the eye of PoSh Water owner Posh More, who has since signed Koketso and made him his brand ambassador.

Released under More’s management, ‘Reason’ has been well received by local radio stations, emerging as something of an anthem to the youth.

DJ K1_BW ended the short interview by voicing his hopes of releasing an album based on the proceeds raised from his hit track.