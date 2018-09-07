“BCW told me there would be no Miss Botswana this year” – Gaelebale

The ugly dark clouds hanging ominously over the country’s premier beauty pageant continue to gather.

Last week’s announcement from Miss Botswana licence holders Botswana Council of Women (BCW) that the competition will be held on the 21st of September came as a shock to the pageant’s reigning queen, Nicole Gaelebale.

According to the 2017 winner, she was lead to believe this year’s event would be cancelled.

“All along I knew there was no pageant. Even last week I had a meeting with the people who crowned me. You see during my reign I was told that I would be guided by the coordinator and a chaperone – they told me there is no Miss Botswana 2018!” insisted the 27-year-old in an exclusive interview with Voice Entertainment this week.

The confused beauty queen further claimed BCW had given her a number of reasons why they would not be holding the pageant.

“They said that they had resolved to clean their house and get it in order first. They also said they wanted to pay us first because they still owed us!”

Highlighting the confusion and lack of communication that seems to characterise the pageant’s organisation, Gaelebale revealed BCW never told her they had engaged Development Advance Institute (DAI).

“A few weeks back I was called by the DAI that they have resumed the role of organising this year’s pageant. I simply told them that it was only proper for me to be told of such news by BCW themselves, that is protocol, that is the way things were supposed to be done!”

The current Miss Botswana is adamant there is not enough time left for contestants to prepare adequately for this year’s edition.

“Three weeks is just not enough for one to prepare. I know I have been there myself so I would not wish that on anybody. One needs time and a great team to prepare.”

Although the Limkokwing student advised BCW to postpone the pageant, she was quick to add, “If given the chance I would crown the incoming queen – I wouldn’t deny anyone that!”

Meanwhile BCW released a statement this week explaining that after their Annual General Meeting (AGM) they decided to go ahead with the ‘mini’ pageant despite the confusion.

“Confirmation that from our June 2017 Annual general Meeting we appointed DAI represented by Mr. Benjamin Raletsatsi to help us with the process of restructuring BCW and the Miss Botswana pageant.

“We confirm and assure the general public that the 2018 Miss Botswana pageant coordinated by DAI is still on as scheduled for 21st September 2018,” reads the statement.

The revamped 2018 edition will see the top 12 from last year’s competition – excluding Gaelebale – battle it out for the crown.