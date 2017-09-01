A night with the stars

With the interest in music awards dwindling worldwide, it was with a pessimistic curiosity that I travelled to Johannesburg for last Saturday’s DStv Mzanzi Viewers Choice awards.

That nervous anticipation soon gave way to outright excitement as I joined the masses at Sandton International Convention Centre to celebrate and bare witness to the first instalment of what promises to be an annual event.

It immediately became obvious that Mzanzi is way ahead of Botswana when it comes to event organising.

Indeed, with the magnificent red carpet, the glamorous stars immaculately dressed in their splendid finery and the constant, blinding flash of a hundred photographers chasing the perfect picture, it felt more like Hollywood than downtown Jozi!

My excitement was tinged with slight sadness as I could not help but wonder what it would take to host a Botswana Musicians Union (BOMU) Award ceremony of a similar standard.

Throughout the show, I envisioned our industry at the same level as Mzanzi’s.

Although it won’t happen overnight, I am convinced that with the right investment and backing from the corporate sector, it could happen.

I’m not talking about simply throwing money at our local stars when they succeed – I’m talking about revolutionising the entire industry and investing heavily in ‘celebtainment’.

Of course, our local stars would also have to play their part and start acting more professionally to prove they’re worth the effort.

On Saturday, the ‘red carpet moment’ that preceded the final awards ceremony was almost as exciting as the main event.

It was evident that the Mzanzi stars take their craft incredibly seriously – from their movie star dress sense to the polished way they sold themselves to the masses through media interviews, it was obvious that these were individuals at the very top of their game.

Just to derail a bit, yes I was star struck most of the time but I had to keep it cool – although I admit I lost it a bit when taking a photo with host for the night, Bonang Matheba – My Goodness! And no, I didn’t ask her about her book!

Back to the issue at hand – there was also competition and a little tension amongst the stars themselves, especially between the new starlets and the more established faces.

It seemed the older flock felt some sort of entitlement to the red carpet, something that the newbies felt they were equally entitled to.

Nevertheless, I must applaud MultiChoice for an event extremely well done.

Because my interest was to really see how I could come back and maybe share the knowledge with my fellows at BOMU – the BOMU we all love to hate but cannot really hate because they are the country’s recognised musicians union – I paid attention to every little detail.

I realised that the locals really rallied behind their local artists, with barely a negative comment to be heard in the audience.

The performances were from local artists ONLY, including the excellent AKA, Casper Nyovest, Busiswa and DJ Cleo. The staging, sound and lighting were top notch and made for a brilliant event – truly a magical night to remember!

There is no doubt that if we invest in our local artists like the South Africans do we too can beat them at their own game.

I, for one, believe we have immeasurable talent locally, from ATI, whose hit song Khiring Khorong has set Botswana alight, to Faded Gang, Mapetla, Charma Gal, Zeus, Dramaboi, Maxy, the women of jazz, Shanti Lo, just to mention a few.

The talent cuts through all the genres too.

I say with the right investment, we too can handle what I saw at the DStv Mzanzi Magic Viewers awards – however, there’s a hell of a long way to go!