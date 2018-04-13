A night with the stars at Mater Spei

This Thursday, in a ceremony dubbed ‘A Night with the Stars’, Mater Spei College hosted a victory party to celebrate its top Form Five achievers from last year.

Between them the 12 top achievers managed a total of 85 A* Grades, which Mater Spei Deputy School Head, Percy Mongwewarona, revealed contributed to the school being ranked as the second best in the country.

It is a ranking that the respected institution have now achieved for three years in a row.

Addressing the gathering, the event’s guest speaker, specially elected Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) councillor, Andy Boatile described the school, which was founded in 1963, as a ‘beacon of hope’ for the northern part of the country.

“We have noted with absolute pleasure that Mater Spei College is an academic institution that has always endeavoured to provide its students with a healthy and fairly competitive environment to help one succeed in every sphere of life,” praised Boatile, who is a former student of the college.

He added the school is committed to providing an atmosphere where students can absorb good morals, which will help guide them through the rest of their lives.

“This is perhaps owing to its religious orientation and desirable value system of Prayer, Botho, Customer Focus, Transparency, Flexibility and Excellence,” pointed out Boatile.

The councillor acknowledged the tireless and unwavering support that teachers contribute to the education and welfare of the students.

He stressed that quality education produces ‘citizen empowerment, national creativity and innovativeness’, as well as creating a democratic and inclusive society.

“It is worth noting that quality education leads to a patriotic citizenry who will hold our democratic ideas and principles,” said Boatile, adding that where excellent education is offered, it generally leads to a society free of corruption, as well as poverty eradication and the acquisition of life skills to survive upheavals and pandemics such as HIV/AIDS, TB and cancers.

Boatile concluded by advising Mater Spei’s star achievers to consider their next steps in education carefully.

“Choose courses that you would commit to because those are going to be the foundation for your future,” counselled Boatile, who warned the young stars to thoroughly research the institutions they want to join, noting there are many bogus ones only interested in robbing Batswana of their hard earned cash.