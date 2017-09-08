A night with blessers

Dumela Lodge will host Darkboy Masey this Friday in a gig dubbed ‘Blessers Night’.

With the chilly nights slowly coming to an end, and the more friendly spring nights creeping in, Dumela Lodge Friday nights are back with a bang.

DJ Cue and crew have been working round the clock to make sure Ghetto Friday nights are on point.

Darkboy Masey’s single ‘Stocko le magomsha’ is a national anthem for blessers and blesees featuring A.T.I, HT Tautona, Samba T and Noello who both individually address the ‘blesser’ phenomenon.