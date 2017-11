Gabane based comedian, Mawee will headline a comedy show dubbed, HA! HA! Weekend at the Big 5 lodge on the 8th of December.

Brought to you by Comedy Chillers, the show will see Mawee share the stage with Crip Michaels, Onza, Roy Bals, Kgafela, Nkapole and Zozo.

Patrons will part with P50 and gates open at 19:30.