A mother’s anguish

Her solemn face is a picture of extreme sadness; the puffiness around her eyes an unmistakable sign of long, sleepless nights.

Meet Kopano Otukile, a 40-year-old mother whose three-year-old son was brutally murdered by a 17-year-old girl.

The Francistown Senior School teenager decapitated little Bokamoso Jordan Otukile, chopping his head off with an axe on the 18th January at Area S location in Francistown.

The perpetrator, a family friend, is currently under observation at Sbrana Psychiatric Hospital, while the grieving mother has been left to mourn alone.

Almost two months after burying her second born son, Otukile still chokes and struggles to hold back her tears at the mention of her late son’s name and his sudden demise.

While she sheds genuine tears of a mother grappling with the abrupt end of a precious life, the pain seems to be compounded by the lack of support, not just for her but for the many parents who have gone through similar ordeals.

“I haven’t slept a wink since my son died,” she begins quietly.

“I feel all alone, I need closure but no one is telling me anything concerning this issue. I don’t know what’s happening to the young girl who killed my child,” she continues, trembling involuntarily as her thoughts stray inevitably to that horrific day.

Otukile says she gets no updates from the police, unless she makes a phone call to enquire. “Everything has come to a standstill. It’s like nothing has happened and I’m expected to get on with my life,” she whispers, half-heartedly dabbing her tears with her knuckles.

“I feel empty most of the time. Although there have been some good samaritans who have done so much to support me, there’s still this void.”

The situation is exacerbated by the late Jordan’s playmates, who constantly ask Otukile where their friend is.

“Each time they see me walking in the neighbourhood they will innocently ask ‘Mmagwe Bokamoso, when are you bringing Jordan to play with us?’ It pains me to always lie to them and give them the impression that their playmate is still alive,” sobs Otukile.

The grieving mother had very little time to mourn her child’s violent death as her 16-year-old first born son, who recently failed his junior certificate, also needs her attention.

Mother and child have been receiving therapy at Jubilee Clinic in Francistown.

“Its like a double blow. My biggest concern now is for my son. I’ve been running around trying to secure space for him at technical colleges but so far we had no success.”

Otukile tells The Voice that although her son did not score enough points to proceed to senior school, he is a good art student.

“He was voted Best Art student in the northern region and got position two at the national finals,” she says, a rare smile momentarily forming at the corners of her mouth and completely transforming her features.

“He has to go to school, I’m afraid if he doesn’t he’ll be depressed and may mix with the wrong people,” she says, the smile disappearing almost immediately.

“I also need to time to reflect and heal,” adds Otukile.

The single mother, who’s well known around Area S, has more than her son to worry about.

She is also a guardian and sole provider to her late sister’s three children. It is a big challenge, especially considering she has no consistent income.

“I do catering. I sell food at the Area S shopping complex but it’s never enough. This should not be mistaken for an SOS appeal, I do hassle to put food on the table but the loss of Jordan has been energy-sapping.

“My immediate concern now is to get therapeutic help for my three nieces. I’m getting help with my son, but they have received no counselling since this incident. They were affected by the loss and you can sense it every evening in the house.”

Asked what she thinks should happen to the 17-year-old who mercilessly killed her son, Otukile lets out a long sigh, stares for a while as if attempting to see into the future and, with a sad shake of her head, lets out a muted response, “I really don’t know.

“Before the incident I knew her to be a sane, bubbly kid. I don’t know what to think,” she says, tilting her head in a futile attempt to stop the free flowing tears.