A low blow but an economic glow

BoB keep Bank rate low to promote economic activity

For the last year the central bank, Bank of Botswana (BoB), has maintained the bank rate at 5 percent, saying circumstances do not allow for it to be adjusted in either direction.

The bank’s last rate adjustment occurred in October 2017, when it was cut from 5.5 percent.

Speaking at a media briefing on Monday, Head of Research and Financial Stability at BoB, Dr. Tshokologo Kganetsano explained that the lower bank rate is meant to promote economic activity across all sectors.

“Should circumstances change, the bank stands ready to act and change the bank rate in either direction,” added Dr. Kganetsano.

The lower bank rate also gives borrowers breathing space as the amount they pay to lenders is decreased, including mortgages.

The miserly rate should also benefit borrowers when they access credit as the cost of borrowing is also reduced.

However, this has proved a double edged-sword as it has led to commercial banks tightening their lending criteria.

“Credit extension figures are improving, for business it’s even higher,” noted Dr. Kganetsano in his support of the lower bank rate environment.

The research head also downplayed fears the recent fuel hike might break the inflation objective range of 3 – 6 percent.

Though admitting the fuel price increase might be inflationary to other sectors such as the transport sector, Kganetsano maintained there is no risk to the inflation objective range ceiling.

Speaking to Voice Money this week, Head of Research at Motswedi Securities, Garry Juma said maintaining the bank rate at the current level was expected as the rate is currently at the lowest, creating no further room for the central bank to manoeuver.

“Upward movement is currently out of the picture because the economy is still fragile, companies are struggling,” highlighted Juma, adding that the rate is kept low in order to encourage lending for production purposes.