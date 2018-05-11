A diamond in the rough

Top golfers meet for Orapa Golf Challenge

Botswana’s best golfers will go diamond hunting this weekend at what promises to be one of the biggest golf challenges in the country.

The two day Orapa Golf Challenge, organised by Orapa Golf Club has attracted over 130 entries where two diamonds and a P100 000 are up for grabs.

The host golfer is OLDM General Manager Bakani Motlhabani, who is also Orapa Golf Club President and Botswana Golf patron.

According to the Event Coordinator Tebatso Hule, both male and female champions will walk away with a diamond and two business class tickets to Durban or Windhoek courtesy of Air Namibia.

“We have procured two diamonds for our champions,” Hule told Voice Sports in a telephone interview.

“To add to the excitement with have a hole in one insured at P100 000 by Sesiro Insurance. This means who ever hits a whole in one walks home with a hundred grand,” said Hule.

Hule further said the event is a fusion of sport and lifestyle which will add to the vibrancy of the diamond mine town.

“We want to make this the biggest golf tournament in the country and a significant event on both the sporting and tourism calendar,” he said.

He said they have also set up spectator points on the golf course to give people access to watch the game.

“People are encouraged to bring their camp chairs for the spectator picnic spots,” Hule said.

There’ll also be a designated kiddies play area to make the event family friendly.

The fun begins this Friday evening with a reception for golfers where Afro Pop sensation Amantle Brown will be entertaining.

On Saturday there’s a golfers concert featuring ATI, Charma Girl, MMP Family, Chrispin, NT Base and DJs Davebouy Shakido.