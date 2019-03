Controversial local artist Ozi F Teddy has ambitiously set his sights on performing at the ‘Sway in the Morning’ show, which belongs to American radio jock, Sway Calloway.

The prestigious platform has hosted major artists such as Nicki Minaj, Drake and Common amongst others.

However, before he jets off to America, the rapper will host an event dubbed ‘One Night Stand with Ozi F Teddy’.

The show takes place on Thursday 28 March at the Bahama Lounge with entry set at P40.