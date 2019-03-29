A concert like no other

Masole a Tumelo, Tau Diarora invade Chedu Choga

Fans of Zion Christian Church gospel music will be treated to a rare concert featuring South African legends and upcoming local stars.

‘Di a rora Tsa Moya Joyful Gospel Festival’ is slated for 6th April at Francistown’s Chedu Choga Community Hall in Block One.

For many years, South African ZCC artists such as the late Oleseng Shuping, Winnie Mashaba, Kenny and countless others dominated the airwaves and helped shape the local gospel scene. Through their influence, artists such as Gaolathe, Neo Chesa, Botsogo Modise and many others were born. This is the relationship the festival organiser, Kabo Thaelo hopes to tap into.

The 31-year-old, under his company Five Rocking Stars PTY (Ltd), will bring under one roof the likes of Masole a Tumelo, Tau Diarora, Thapelo wa Mosione, Candy Ncube, Botsogo Modise and many others.

Masole a Tumelo are a household name both in South Africa and Botswana. They came to prominence through lead singer Matlakala Ramathoka, who unexpectedly died in 2017 aged only 43.

In an interview with Voice Entertainment, Thaelo explained that the show is a follow-up to the successful ‘Fight Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse Gospel Revival’ event held last year.

“After the success of that show, I felt I needed to further extend the invitation to South African artists who have inspired and strengthened our faith for so many years,” revealed Thaelo, who is a gospel artist himself and will also perform on the night.

He said his intention is to grow gospel music in the second city and further strengthen working relations with some of the biggest names in South Africa. Thaelo strongly believes the relationship could be an avenue through which local artists can break into the bigger and more lucrative South African market.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime music festival; a one-of-a-kind gospel show unlike any Francistown has experienced before. I urge gospel music fans to come and see their idols on stage and receive blessings on the night.”

Thaelo further appealed to government and parastatals to engage gospel artists in their activities, especially behavioral change campaigns.

“Ministries continue to engage other genres in many campaigns such as road awareness, safe male circumcision, alcohol and drug abuse but it seems the message gets lost on the way. I think its high time gospel musicians are engaged to preach behavioral change through their inspiring music,” he said.

“Through shows like this, I want to change the game and use gospel music to inspire and enlighten,” added Thaelo.

Tickets for the show are already on sale for P30 (single), P50 (double) and a VIP ticket for P100, which is inclusive of finger foods and refreshments.

“We also have merchandise on sale. Our branded t-shirts and caps are only P100 and P50 respectively,” said Thaelo adding that he hopes to get a 6pm to 6am permit for his show.