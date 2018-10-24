A baby for what?

Celebrated local athlete and former World Champion, Amantle Montsho has dismissed reports that she is four months pregnant.

In an exclusive interview with this publication, the reigning 400m Commonwealth Gold Medallist said she was aware of the rumours and the people who were behind it.

“I know it is a lady who told you that but I don’t know what she is intending to benefit from spreading such rumours. Those are all lies, I am not pregnant,” insisted the softly spoken 35-year-old Maun born sprinter.

However, despite her denials, information gathered by The Voice indicates that Montsho has been broody for a while.

“She is in love with a woman (names withheld) but she still wanted a child badly, so she approached a Nigerian guy to help him,” claimed a source, who proceeded to name the alleged sperm donor as, Bobby Majest, a Nigerian Afro singer who presents a popular primetime show on one of the leading local radio stations.

When contacted for a comment, Majest, who has also worked as a male model, said, “If she managed to fall pregnant because of my sperm it means I am going to be rich. Please congratulate her on my behalf.”

He wouldn’t elaborate further and immediately put down the phone after his comment.

News reaching this publication is that Majest is not happy with the P50, 000 amount he was allegedly paid for his sperm donation.

“He told his friends that once the baby is born he is going to demand more money,” added the source.