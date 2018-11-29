Prosecution this morning withdrew charges against Botho Leburu in the National Petroleum Fund case which was before Regional Magistrate Masilo Mathaka in Gaborone.

The State Prosecutor Wessel Mantswe told court that after a discussion with defence counsel Kgosietsile Ngwakayagae, Unoda Mack and Leburu’s representative Carlos Salbany they agreed that the charges be dropped.

The case that involves P250 million allegedly stolen from an NPF account had attracted a lot of public interest.

The court and the parking around BBS mall were fully packed and all the cases that were to be head wee moved to court 4.

Kenneth Kerekang 48, Bakang Seretse 40, Sadique Kebonang 43, his twin Brother Judge Zein Kebonang, Mogomotsi Seretse 36 and Kago Stimela 30 are facing a cumulative 65 charges that include Abuse of office, giving false information to a person employed in the public service, uttering a false document, theft and Money Laundering.

Court heard the alleged stolen money was used to buy property locally and in Gauteng South Africa by the accused persons Zein Kebonang, Sadique Kebonang and Bakang Seretse.

According to the charge sheet, Kerekang who was the Director of the Department of Energy in the Ministry of Minerals, Energy and Water Resources was making all the transactions into other accused persons accounts.

The Kebonang twin brothers, Stimela and their companies were represented by Mack while Mogomotsi Seretse, Bakang Seretse and Kerekang are represented by Ngakayagae.

Plea was reserved.

Ngakayagae told court that there are some of the aspects of the charge sheet that they want to engage on with the prosecution and they expect their response a week before the next mention.

Magistrate Mathaka ruled that prosecution give should give back the accused persons’ passport as per their defence application.

He also ordered that they report to any nearest police station once a month as opposed to the previous one that they were only to report specifically at G West police.

The accused persons will be back in court on the 18th February 2019 for mention.