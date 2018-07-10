Namibian ministers pleads with the “caprivians” to return home

The Namibian minister of Information and Communication Technology, Stanley Simataa has pleaded with Namibian refugees in Dukwi Refugee camp to return home.

Addressing a press briefing at Marang Hotel in Francistown last week,Simataa pleaded with Caprivians residing at Dukwi Refugee Camp to register for voluntary repatriation to Namibia.

“I m pleading going on my knees that they return to Namibia where for those born there, their unmbilical cords are waiting to re-engage.

“We will be happy if they can do so, birth certificates are a must when they get there. If they need shelter they will be provided with material to build temporary shelter. The United Nations also provides them with $300 for resettlement.

“If they want to go with their reared animals they will be helped to go through the quarantine. They will be well received at the kgotla and meet their ancestors, those who were schooling will be intergrated through,”closed Simataa.

James Sankwasa the Namibian deputy minister of Works and Transport also said there is no reason for their citizens to overstrech their stay.

“They should be kind to themselves or the coming generation so they do not grow as refugees. No one wants to die as a refugee. If condition exists do not stay behind.” Sankwasa said.

He thanked the minister of Defence Justice and Security Shaw Kgathi for having been keeping their citizens in Botswana.

Minister Kgathi indicated that 22 Namibian refugees have registered for voluntary repatriation back home after their refugee status cancelled and that they are hoping for more to do so.

“Although he stated they were dissapointed as some chose to boycott the meeting they had this Thursday at Dukwi camp they just proceded with the meeting.

“We gave them dealine of the 11th of July and if they do not agree to be deported, according to the Refugee Act Recognition they will no longer be considered as refugees but as illegal imigrants and will be taken to Gerald center,” Kgathi said.

They have long fled from the then Capri in 1999 after a botched attempt to secede the region from Namibia.

Among the delegates was Margaret Mahoto the member of the national assembly and Induna Buchane Sinyemba the traditional councillor.