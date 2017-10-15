BEC in dire shortage of examiners

Beleaguered Botswana Examinations Council (BEC) is grappling with shortage of examiners for the 2017 Botswana General Certificate of Secondary Education (BGCSE) examinations.

The Council on Friday sent out an SOS to schools requesting teachers interested in marking to urgently submit their details ahead of the October 20th deadline.

Although BEC had re-advertised, teachers have shown little interest in submitting their applications.

Botswana Sectors of Educators Trade Union (BOSETU) Publicity Secretary Edwin Maitshoko however says the union has nothing to do with the challenges experienced by BEC. “Registering to participate in the marking exercise is a personal decision, BOSETU has never influenced teachers in anyway,” said Maitshoko.

He further told The Voice that BEC and BOSETU had not been in talking terms for a while. “We recently signed a Memomorundum of Understanding (MoU). We are negotiating for better terms and we’ll be meeting for the second time on October 25th for further negotiations,” he said.

“Pending the outcome of the negotiations, that’s when we can make an announcement to our members,” Maitshoko said.