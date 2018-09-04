7 years in jail for abusing wife

Molepolole Magistrate Michael Itumeleng this Tuesday sentenced Mike Graduate Mutizwa to seven years in jail for grievously assaulting his wife Cathrine Mutizwa.

When the ruling was made, the court heard that on March 2, 2015 near Gaghoo mine Lephepe Staging Camp, the accused beat up Cathrine by hitting her on the head with clenched fists and also kicked her on the chin.

According to the doctor’s report Cathrine sustained a laceration on the lower lip and fracture on the lower gum.

The accused is not new to criminal activities. In 2015, Mutizwa, who is said to be a highly ranked former air Lieutenant in the Zimbabwean National Army was arrested after he was found in possession of military regalia, fire-arm and ammunition .

When the police searched his house they found a 9mm Makarov semi-automatic pistol and a magazine loaded with nine rounds of ammunition.

He was also found with stacks of walkie-talkies and hand cuffs as well as notebooks with military tactical information and certificates detaining his military credentials.

He was later discharged and acquitted.

The 43-year-old man from Zimbabwe also has a pending case before Extension II magistrate court which happened between 2010 to 2014.

The investigating officer Detective Senior Superintendent Seargent Marapo told court that his investigations established that Mutizwa is not his real name. His real name is said to be Malaki Nkiwane from Bulawayo.

It is alleged that on October, 14 2014 the accused fraudulently obtained a Botswana drivers licence under the name, Graduate Mutizwa.

He also later fraudulently obtained a resident permit.

Mutizwa also allegedly lied about his true identity when he got married to Cathrine.