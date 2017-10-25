The 6th St Louis Lager Fresh Festival Evolves  

This year, the annual St Louis “Keep It Fresh” Festival brings you a differentiated & ownable summer experience deeply rooted on consumers key passion point, music.

Through the St Louis Lager Keep it Fresh, the brand seeks to bring together mixed gender groups to create shared, unique, memorable, celebratory moments while enjoying extended refreshment with their favorite beer brand St Louis Lager.

The ever-popular St Louis Fresh Fest has evolved over the years and this year it will be celebrating six (6) years in style on October 28th, 2017 at the Duma FM Grounds from 12 p.m. to 2 a.m.

St Louis Lager, as a brand inspires Batswana to find celebration in every moment and represents a new generation of Batswana that celebrate positive, inspiring and sociable spirit that defines Batswana culture.

That of people who want to make the most of every day, celebrating with family and friends.

But just why is this festival so popular? Based on the feedback from our customers, we delved into some of the major reasons as to why this event is forever on demand:

Fresh Fest is not just a music festival but rather an experience that brings mixed gender groups together to kick back and relax under Botswana‘s bright sunshine and enjoy the longer lasting refreshment of the St Louis Lager with fun filled activities while listening to their favorite music. To create this great experience and ambience the brand only sells limited tickets for the show;

The most secure annual event to be hosted in Botswana, where patrons feel safe and can fully enjoy themselves;

Through the Fresh Fest, St Louis Lager is the only truly local and Botswana brand that offers a truly unique and vibrant experience shared with good friends that will forever remain memorable;

For the past six (6) years, the versatile show which has contributed significantly in growing the music industry in Botswana

According to KBL’s Mainstream Brand Manager, Mpho Motlhabane;

“This year’s St Louis Lager through Fresh Fest will once again deliver on its brand promise and Keep it Fresh by bringing friends together to dance to the music of the NOW, allowing them to make the now last and create long lasting memories”.

To create these memorable moments, over twenty (20) local and international acts, are billed to perform at this year’s event.

The headline act for the event is the Award-winning, International renowned Nigerian artist Davido with popular hits like If, Fall, Skelewu to mention but a few together with South Africa Superstar Nasty C.

Unlike the previous years, the show has a staggering lineup of 98 % of Botswana‘s all-star local artists, such as the sensational ATI, Drama Boi, Vee Mampeezy, Amantle Brown, Ban T, Han C, MMP Family, Sasa Klass, Scar, Team Distant, Ricky Lamar, Robbie Rob & Brando, DJ Kuchi, Mr O, DJ Roots, Guyvous and many more refreshing acts.

For the past 28 years, the St. Louis Lager or Moitshephi as it is known to many has been quenching Batswana’s thirst in their hot climatic conditions.

Renowned for its distinctively easy drinking, and fine filtered for a crisp, fresh finish, St Louis Lager holds true its brand promise to be the inspiring collaborator that brings people together to create a fresh new empowered world.

St Louis Lager has grown to become synonymous with Botswana’s culture as Batswana don’t wait for an occasion to celebrate, but rather find uncomplicated enjoyment in everyday pleasures.

Fans are encouraged to visit the St Louis Lager Facebook page for more information and further chances of winning prizes as part of the social media promotion.

In addition, the first 1000 consumers at the event will get free St Louis-branded merchandise as part of the package.

Due to the high demand and to reach a wider audience outside of Gaborone, this year we will also be hosting the festival in Maun on December 2nd, 2017 at the Maun Stadium.

The lineup for this particular show will announced in due course.

Public Safety and Smart Drinking Ideals form the core of what we stand for as a reputable corporate entity.

This time around we are taking it to another level, over and above the out-of-this-world ambience, we have beefed-up our security to ensure our patrons are safe throughout the event.

Over 300 security personnel and bouncers with trained guard dogs and horses complemented by support from the Botswana Police Service (BPS), will be manning the event to ensure that order and accountability are maintained at all times.

With our light, refreshing and sessionable St Louis (3.5% Alcohol) brand that is in-sync with our consumers’ active lifestyles, we will also be helping to empower consumers to make smart drinking choices by ensuring they have access to Lower-Alcohol product.

Furthermore, consumers are reminded that no glass containers or bottles will be allowed entry into the Duma FM Grounds and that any breach of this requirement will be dealt with swiftly as it is linked to assuring public safety and contractual obligations.

Furthermore, young Batswana will be offered an opportunity to set up food stalls for Free at the event, including kickstart winners that are into catering.

The St Louis Lager Fresh Fest organizers wish to also take this opportunity to refute allegations, mostly on social media, that the award-wining Davido might not perform at the show as this is not true. KBL has been given assurance that the artist will definitely be performing at the St Louis Fresh Fest.

To “Keep it Fresh” with us, visit your nearest Liquoramas and Tops Liquor Stores, purchase a case of St Louis Lager to share with friends, and automatically get 2 free tickets for the event.

As Mpho would say, “Now is the time to celebrate what it truly means to be a Motswana….the time for a cool, crisp and refreshing St Louis Lager.