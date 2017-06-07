Over P27million paid to BCL liquidator

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) yesterday (Tuesday) heard how government has already spent a little over P27million to pay for the services of Nigel Dixon-Warren, the appointed BCL provisional liquidator.

Acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Minerals, Energy and Water Resources, Obolokile Obakeng, confirmed this to the PAC bench.

He said “although the liquidator has not charged government any specific amount because they charge as per the specific milestone and achievements, they have so far paid the liquidators up to P27 412 408,95.”

He further added that government has poured a staggering P980million into the care and maintenance for putting BCL under provisional liquidation.

Obakeng also revealed that at the moment Dixon-Warren is working with the Mineral Development Company Botswana (MDCB) to find a solution and decide on the fate of the BCL mine.

Meanwhile Obakeng also revealed that the MCDB has parted ways with its CEO, Paul Smith. Smith has been replaced by Sebetlela Sebetlela as the Acting CEO.

He said that the Ministry decided to part ways with Smith because of his “problematic undertaking of his job. “He no longer consulted the board nor created the necessary conversation in decision making in relation to the board,” he said.