Masire family’s son in bar brawl

The son of the former Botswana Defense Force (BDF) Commander, Tebogo Masire, 22-year-old Tuduetso Masire was this evening at loggerheads with his long-time friend, Nasrin Masuga after allegedly exchanging blows at Capello Restaurant in Gaborone.

The former BDF Commander was summoned to Borakanelo Police Station where he suggested the two youths be reconciled.

According to the withdrawn police statement from Masire, the conflict long started three years ago when Masuga attacked Masire at Bojanala Waterfront.

After the attack, Masuga’s Male friend threatened to make Masire’s life difficult if he reported an assault case.

Allegations are that all this trouble is because of a jilted lover who lost in the game of love.