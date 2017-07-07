3rd NAA on the cards

The annual Northern Arts Awards are back again this year.

On their third year the awards have been become to Francistown artists what BOMU awards are to the rest of local acts.

Registration for categories will be official open on 28th July.

Registration fee is still P100 and organisers are calling out to artists from the north to register in large numbers to make the third instalment of the awards a memorable one.

Last year legendary artist MC Maswe was the biggest winner walking home with four gongs.