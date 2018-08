The third installment of the annual Francistown Spring Break (FSB3) is back on Saturday 29th September at Thapama Pleasure Island (outdoor).

Rappers Dramaboi and Veezo View will headline the DJ dominated gig.

Leading the impressive DJ lineup are Darkboy Masey, Tumie BlackAce (Vibing), Colastraw, Cue, DVJ Dreazy and many others.