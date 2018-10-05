360 criminal files burn in magistrates court arson

Police in Mahalapye are investigating a case in which unknown culprits this week broke into Mahalapye Magistrates Court and set the building on fire, destroying hundreds of criminal files.

The fire is said to have been noticed by a 45-year-old night watchman who was hoisting the national flag in the morning.

Police investigations indicate that the culprits entered the court premises by jumping over the screen wall and gained entry through the emergency exit door which had been left open before they proceeded to the Criminal Records Registry where they set it on fire.

It was also established that the culprits damaged 13 door locks and 360 active criminal files.

No 16 District Officer Commanding, Senior Superintendent Modisaotsile Onang, confirmed the incident. “We appeal to the public to help us with whatever information they may have. We have not arrested anyone yet,” he said.