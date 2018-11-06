30 000 children affected by diarrhoea outbreak, 38 dead

Thirty-eight children under the age of five have died since the beginning of September this year due to diarrhoea outbreak and over thirty thousand children of the same age have been affected by the same ailment during the same period.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Ruth Maphorisa, says although many people suspect the killer rotavirus is spread through portable water, the research has proved that there is no correlation between the outbreak and local tap water.

“For now there is no correlation between the water quality and the current diarrhoeal outbreak. Gaborone, is still in outbreak since week 36, but the water compliance is high. Mabutsane has low water compliance rate, but the diarrhoeal attack rate is very low. Same applied to Hukuntsi. The current diarrhoea outbreak, therefore, is not linked to water contamination,” explained Maphorisa.

Out of the twenty-eight (28) districts which have been experiencing the outbreak, 25 are out of the outbreak and just three, Jwaneng, Gaborone and Chobe remained under attack this past week.

According to Maphorisa, all diarrhoea types, that is, diarrhoea with blood, with and without dehydration are decreasing significantly.

“Outbreak peaked at week 38, and started to decline at national level and in most districts,” Maphorisa noted when making an update of the outbreak in Gaborone at the end of week 42, last week Friday.

Maphorisa has noted that her Ministry and that responsible for Water have met and collaborates to reinforce water quality monitoring targeting all drinking water distribution systems.

“The ministries decided on monitoring residual chlorine at point of use (performed by WUC) as quality assurance measure,” and further, “continued health promotion and community education as a preventative measure emphasizing water sanitation and hygiene.”

During his State of the Nation Address (SONA) this week President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi mentioned that the declining numbers of diarrhoea cases is indicating that the outbreak is now under control.