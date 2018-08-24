2nd Matsieng market pops into town

Next Saturday (1 September) sees the return of the Matsieng Pop Up Farm Market for its second instalment this year.

The event will once again be held at the Mochudi Home Gardens and Landscaping Centre under the theme ‘Fostering Sustainable Urban/Rural Linkages through Local Food Supply’.

According to organisers, the idea came about after they realised many farmers faced challenges in sales and marketing of their produce.

“The other reason that motivated the event was the continued dominance of imported food in our markets as well as high unemployment rate particularly amongst the youth,” reads the statement.

The event, which is held twice a year, is aimed at promoting market viable agricultural businesses in the areas of horticulture (crop production), stock production, agro-processing, soil science, animal health, crafts and agricsector among others.

In an interview with Voice Entertainment, one of the organisers, Nteba Sentsho, explained that the event also intends to make farming more attractive.

“The more farming is attractive then the more people will be involved. This will also lead to increased supply in food, which is a plus for the country. It is also a platform for farmers and would be farmers to exchange ideas under one roof,” said Sentsho, who revealed the maiden market, held in March, attracted a total of 31 exhibitors and over 500 members of the public.

Exhibition stalls available are currently for sale at P300 individuals, P350 SMME and P1, 000 corporate.

Tickets are sold at web ticket and Spar outlets nationwide at P30 adults and P10 kids.

The event is also in partnership with The Voice newspaper.