25 years for taking a young mother’s life

Six years ago, gripped by sheer jealousy, possessiveness and a failure to accept his love relationship had soured, Godfrey Gaothobogwe stabbed his lover to death in broad daylight.

Last week, Francistown High Court sentenced the 36-year-old Mahalapye man to 25 years in prison for his gruesome crime.

Gaothobogwe admitted murdering Golaotswe Rammurwana – his girlfriend and the mother of his two children – but pleaded for the court’s leniency, claiming to have been under the influence of alcohol when he killed her.

Despite stabbing Rammurwana several times, Gaothobogwe claimed he did not mean to kill her. He also pleaded with the court to take his ‘young age’ at the time of the murder into account.

However, Gaothobogwe’s odd behaviour in court failed to convince presiding Judge Phadi Solomon that he felt any remorse.

“His behaviour of laughing while giving evidence was not consistent with remorse. At one time, I caught the accused choking with laughter. I had to ask him why he was giggling. It seemed he was having a good time,” highlighted Solomon.

“He attributed his actions of stabbing his girlfriend to youthfulness and intoxication, which I only consider to be any excuse. At the time he committed the offence he was 31 years and at that age one cannot be said to be unaware of their actions,” Solomon continued.

The Francistown High Court Judge went on to say, “A long custodial sentence is the best opportunity for the accused to be rehabilitated and then start life afresh.”

He duly sentenced the killer to 25 years imprisonment.