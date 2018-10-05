24 children die as mini-cholera hits Botswana

At least 24 young children have died in Botswana in the past month; September 2018, as death toll due to the current diarrhoea outbreak continues to rise.

Majority of those who died are children under 2 years of age and mostly girls.

According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the mortality rate which is being experienced in 17 out of the country’s 27 health districts has affected victims under two-years of age, mostly girls.

Preliminary investigations by the Ministry suggest that the diarrhoea, or mini cholera as one doctor puts it, is being caused by rotavirus, which is commonly transmitted through unhygienic practices.

“The critical message is hand-washing and general hygiene measures. The virus is contagious, it can be contracted through the mouth, food and respiratory droplets and that is why personal hygiene is very critical in the prevention of the spread,” stated the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Ruth Maphorisa.

The rotavirus according to the ministry, is a natural virus which just like the influenza virus, strives in cold seasons.

The outbreak is therefore expected to abate with the beginning of the warm season.

Since 2nd to 30th September, 2018, a total of 21 524 cases of diarrhoea have been reported to health facilities across the country with over 4000 of such cases being severe diarrhea with dehydration which usually leads to death and some with diarrhoea with blood in the stools.

“Diarrhoea without dehydration is going up, but it is a positive sign because it is an indicator that communities are responding and reaching health facilities in good time,” Maphorisa further added.

According to the Ministry, rotavirus kills by causing severe dehydration and ultimately leading to the collapse of kidneys and sudden death.

Maphorisa has revealed that even though their tests have shown that the rotavirus is the common cause for the current diarrhea outbreak, what remains to be confirmed is the strength of the virus.

They have therefore taken samples to South Africa for further tests.

It is not the first time that Botswana is hit by diarrhoea outbreak.

In 2011 a recorded 183 children under the age of five died within three months of the outbreak.

Parliament heard at the time that there were 171,280 cases of diarrhoea between 2006 and 2011.

The highest number of deaths occurred in 2006 when 54,296 cases were reported with 649 deaths.

In July, 2012, the then Permanent Secretary in same ministry, Dr Koolatamo Malefho, suggested through a letter to the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Minerals, Energy and Water Resources, that scores of deaths and diseases during the 2011 diarrhoea outbreak in the Ngami area were due to contaminated water.

Malefho had noted, “We are currently experiencing an outbreak in the North West District (Ngami) that has resulted in unnecessary morbidity (diseases), and mortality (deaths). Water contamination has been identified as a contributor to the increased cases of diarrhoea in these districts.”

The current outbreak is more rampant in Boteti district, followed by Ngami. Nonetheless, Maphorisa maintains that “the water is safe.”

In 2015, a Botswana Bureau of Standards audit on the microbiological status of Water Utilities Corporation portable water conducted in 41 towns and villages in Botswana, showed that the country’s water was not so safe for drinking.

Majority of villages scored zero on a scale of zero to one hundred.

In fact for all the 41 towns and villages, the average score was 28.

“In Botswana, as well as other sub-Saharan countries, long periods of diarrhea not only cause death but also lead to stunting and cognitive impairments,” Peter Rothschild, President of BioGaia at the Infectious Disease Week in San Diego, USA, was quoted in October, 2015