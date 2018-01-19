20 years for man who beat lover to death

On Friday the 21st of March 2014, after a night of heavy drinking, Palapye native Koketso Samson returned home to find his girlfriend had not cooked for him.

Hungry, angry and drunk, he then beat his unfortunate lover, Cathrine Moseki to death.

This Wednesday, Francistown High Court sentenced the 37-year-old to 20 years in prison for Moseki’s murder.

Details of the incident are that Samson flew into a violent, drunken rage when he realised Moseki had not prepared a meal for him.

He repeatedly assaulted her, before hitting the defenceless woman over the head with a stone, causing a wound doctors would later record as being 11cm long and 4cm deep.

The convicted killer then put Moseki to bed whilst he slept in a different room.

In the morning he went to seek help from his neighbours in Palapye’s Extension Five location. Moseki was rushed to Nyangabgwe Hospital and then transferred to Princess Marina, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Before passing sentence, Judge Bengbame Sechele warned that passion killing were becoming a worryingly frequent occurrence.

Sechele further explained he was sentencing Samson to 20 years imprisonment in the hoped that the stiff punishment would act as a deterrent to other potential killers.

“The sentence that we pass on the murderers must send a strong message to those who still have intentions to kill. Life cannot be terminated because someone did not prepare a meal, something that he could have done too!” highlighted the Judge.