1st Annual BW Local Music Fest coming

The 1st Annual BW local music festival, dubbed ‘Re betsa go utlwala’, will be held on the 4th of August courtesy of Brave Music Promotions.

The star-studded show, which will be held at Trekkers Nite Club in Mogoditshane, will feature the likes of Franco, Jeff Matheatau, Tumza, Slizer, Exodus, Skavenja, Skazzo, Tsarabutsere, Swaggerlady, Eskimos, Bishop and Mercy M.

Other artists include, Ponka, Dj Shaboo, Nafty Ms Volts, Mc Ronnie and Maswe.

Tickets for the show are selling at P100 with the fun scheduled to start at 1600hrs.