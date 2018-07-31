136 contenders up for BDP’s ‘Bulela Ditswe’

A total of 136 Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) members will take part in the party’s primary elections slated for August 11th.

The 136 will contest for parliament positions while 1 281 will be gunning for council seats.

The primary elections come against the backdrop of a recent decision by the party to hold primaries on opposition held constituencies first before focusing on those held by the party.

In a new twist to the election build up, Vice President and party Chairman- Slumber Tsogwane, finds himself up for a challenge against two contenders, Tlale Setumo and Emmanuel Kgaboetsile, at Boteti West Constituency.

The party’s Bulela Ditswe list indicates that of the 136 parliamentary hopefuls, all were approved while for councillors only one candidate from Kgalagadi South was disapproved. “Five council and two parliament candidates withdrew from the race,” indicates the leaked list.

However, at the time of going to press, it was not yet clear what the party was going to do with the Molepolole North Constituency following the death of Gaotlhaetse Matlhabaphiri who was tipped to represent the party after winning Bulela Ditswe.

Efforts to get a comment on the matter hit a snag as the party’s Secretary General; Mpho Balopi’s phone rang unanswered.