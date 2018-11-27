13 suspected thieves detained

13 men this week appeared before Molepolole Magistrate, Rosemarry Khuto charged with stealing seven transformer windings valued at P735 000.00 belonging to Botswana Power Corporation (BPC).

The accused persons 27-year-old Ellias Dipate, Agang Tapela (32), Kaboyaone Monyeki (27), Mmoloki Monyeki (23), Mmika Morubise (37), Samuel Kgalaemang (33), Motlhatlhobi Sejo (30), Lefatshe Mokgethi (22), Tshiamo Ramodudu (32), Katlo Martin (23), Pego Malele (34) are all from Old Naledi in Gaborone while Pako Iyelele (23) is from Lotlhakane West and Moshopa and Prince Nthompe (22) from are from Mmamodila ward in Lecheng.

They were arrested on October 18th, 2018.

Prosecutor Assistant Superintendent Uyapo Koketso said they still had to arrest three more suspects.

He pleaded with the court to grant the suspects bail only on condition that each of them provide a surety with the sum of P1000.00, and that they report to the police every last Friday of the month.

However, the accused men objected to the suggested bail conditions set by prosecution saying their parents were unemployed and they lived far from Molepolole and have no relatives to act as their sureties.

Koketso however explained that sureties are not necessarily parents or relatives only, even friends can sign as sureties.

In delivering her ruling the no nonsense Magistrate Khuto denied the men bail and stated that the importance of sureties is to assist in case a suspect absconds.

“The only impression I got from the accused is that no one has interest to sign for them, maybe they are delinquent and people do not want to answer for that. This is a very serious offence which involves public property therefore I find conditions set by prosecution fair, November 22nd, 2018 for mention,” Magistrate Khuto concluded.