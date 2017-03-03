Zim cash crisis weighs on Botash

Botswana Ash (Botash)’s efforts to fully capitalize on the Zimbabwean market have been thrown into disarray due to severe cash shortages prevailing in the neighboring country, as this is affecting the smooth flow of business.

Botash General Manager – Corporate Services Victoria Lekoma made this revelation on the sidelines of the recent familiarization tour of the soda ash mining giant by Mineral Resources, and Energy Security Advocate Sadique Kebonang.

According to Lekoma, export and import deals have been severely affected by the current liquidity challenges that Zimbabwe is experiencing. She revealed that circulation of money is a challenge in Zimbabwe.

“Cash crisis has affected volumes of our transactions and suppressed the movement of goods (processed sodium chloride and soda ash) from Botash into Zimbabwe for the past year or so,” she said.

In 2009, Zimbabwe adopted a basket of currencies dominated by the highly valued United States of America (US) dollar. However, in the past year or so, the country has been witnessing an acute liquidity crunch due to a widening trade deficit and lack of production.

Long queues at banks has become the order of the day to buttress the liquidity crunch and cash crisis that Zimbabwe finds itself in. Financial institutions have resorted to limiting daily withdrawals to a paltry P50 per day while other banks do offer far less daily.

Lekoma said the Africa’s supplier of choice for natural sodium products is facing many challenges in its quest to regularly export products to Zimbabwean clients because of lack of cash in that country.

In a telephone interview with Voice Money, Zimbabwe’s Trade and Industry Minister Mike Bimha said the Zimbabwean government was putting in place a number of measures to address challenges faced by industry in the country and regionally.

He said Zimbabwe can only get salt and soda ash from Botswana. Bimha said the government of Zimbabwe is duty bound to ensure that Botash is able to access the Zimbabwean market without any hassles in accordance to the Southern African Development Community (SADC) trade practice.

“Regional trade integration is a very important component of the entire value chain and you cannot achieve excellent results without achieving good results throughout the value chain. Our primary objective, as a ministry, is to create a conducive environment,” Bimha said.

He said government of Zimbabwe will continue supporting the private sector in the region through policy and free flow of imports into Zimbabwe, especially sodium products which the neighboring country does not produce.