Woman claims self-defence for biting rival’s nose

An argument between two middle aged woman over money left one nursing a nasty bite on the nose.

45-year-old Boleseng Kenyalogile, from Maboane village, appeared before Molepolole Magistrates Court this week accused of assaulting Ketshabeng Keabadile, 55, at Mosarwambe cattle post on the 8th of February.

Court heard how Kenyalogile nibbled on her victim’s nose in an apparent act of self-defence.

The accused woman claimed that Keabadile attacked her, believing that she was responsible for ripping off her (Keabadile’s) mother.

Testifying before court, Kenyalogile said, “Upon her arrival at the kraal, Keabadile started using abusive language, saying, ‘o tsile go nny** you have obtained my mother’s money fraudulently’. She slapped me for the first time and for the second time, she pulled me down and I defended myself by biting her on the nose while she was on top of me.”

She added that Keabadile also grabbed her by the throat, causing her to find eating painful for a few days afterwards.

The accused further claimed that, as soon as she realised she had hurt Keabadile, she advised her to report the matter to the police.

She explained that on their way to the police, Keabadile kept insulting her but she did not respond, as she knew she had already injured her.

Magistrate Lindiwe Makgoro will pass judgement on the matter on the 6th of December.