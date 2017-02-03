Woman bites off boyfriend’s genitals

A Shakawe man has had to undergo an emergency surgery to reattach his genitals after his girlfriend allegedly bit them off during a fight.

Superintendent Goitsemodimo Molapisi of Shakawe Police confirmed the incident and said the 33-year-old victim had visited his 32-year-old girlfriend for the weekend at Samuchima village when the incident occurred.

On Saturday, the accused allegedly left for Church only for her to come the following day in the afternoon.

“When she came at around 1600hrs, they exchanged harsh words with the man demanding to know where she had been all along,” Supt Molapisi said.

Molapisi said that it was at that stage that a fight broke between the two leading to the woman biting and tearing off the man’s testicles.

“She tore and left the testicles hanging,” explained the Station Commander. “He is very lucky because she nearly cut them off from the body.”

He said that they received a report from a tip off on Monday about a man who was being attended at the hospital and when they questioned him he narrated the story leading to the arrest of his girlfriend.

The badly injured man was however transferred to Gumare Primary Hospital where he was treated and discharged.

Molapisi said that once the man has healed, the accused will be brought before court for prosecution.

“Currently she is facing a grievous harm charge and the doctor’s report will determine the final charge, it can be lesser or remain as it is,” Molapisi said and pleaded with people to always seek help instead of fighting as it is not only unlawful but also dangerous.